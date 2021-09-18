Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) Short Interest Up 61.8% in August

Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,300 shares, a growth of 61.8% from the August 15th total of 71,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 232.6 days.

Shares of Sasol stock remained flat at $$16.70 during trading on Friday. 23 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.43. Sasol has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $17.55.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of liquid fuels, chemicals, and low-carbon electricity. It operates through following segments: Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, Performance Chemicals, and Group Functions. The Mining segment secures coal feedstock for the Southern African value chain, mainly for gasification, but also to generate electricity and steam.

