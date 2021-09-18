Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) Short Interest Up 61.8% in August

Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,300 shares, a growth of 61.8% from the August 15th total of 71,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 232.6 days.
Shares of Sasol stock remained flat at $$16.70 during trading on Friday. 23 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.43. Sasol has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $17.55.
Sasol Company Profile
