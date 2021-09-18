Savix (SVX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $29,397.00

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 18th. Savix has a market cap of $400,622.15 and approximately $29,397.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Savix has traded up 45.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Savix coin can currently be bought for $6.06 or 0.00012515 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00059789 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002863 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.14 or 0.00134469 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00013287 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00046735 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

About Savix

Savix is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 119,924 coins and its circulating supply is 66,087 coins. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org . The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Savix Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Savix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Savix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

