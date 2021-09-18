Scholastic (SCHL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 23rd.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.37. Scholastic had a positive return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $401.40 million for the quarter.

Get Scholastic alerts:

Shares of Scholastic stock opened at $34.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. Scholastic has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $40.47. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -103.79 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Scholastic stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000. 77.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Scholastic from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution; Education; and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.