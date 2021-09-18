Scholtz & Company LLC Has $27.70 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Scholtz & Company LLC increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,251 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 9.5% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $27,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $1,254,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 17,123 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,079,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 10,984 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Griffin Securities upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.56.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $299.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.36. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $305.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

