Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA) Short Interest Down 53.4% in August

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 53.4% from the August 15th total of 14,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,028,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,886,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,028,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,810,000.

Shares of SSAA remained flat at $$9.71 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 68 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,438. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.20.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

