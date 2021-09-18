Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND) Short Interest Update

Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SCND stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.00. 49,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,546. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 4.46. The company has a market cap of $22.29 million and a PE ratio of -4.95. Scientific Industries has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $14.99.

Get Scientific Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Scientific Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Scientific Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of benchtop laboratory equipment. It operates through the following segments: Benchtop Laboratory Equipment, Catalyst Research Instruments, and Bioprocessing Systems. The Benchtop Laboratory Equipment segment manufactures and markets standard equipment for research in university and pharmacy laboratories sold through equipment distributors and online.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.