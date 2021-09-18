ScPrime (SCP) 1-Day Volume Hits $2,669.00

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $2,669.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for about $0.0650 or 0.00000134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. In the last week, ScPrime has traded 26.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ScPrime

ScPrime is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 44,556,360 coins and its circulating supply is 37,872,749 coins. The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

