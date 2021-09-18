Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Bought by Tobam

Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,514 shares during the quarter. Tobam owned about 0.06% of Seagen worth $17,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SGEN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,569,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,745,448,000 after buying an additional 49,754 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seagen by 5.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,566,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $217,297,000 after purchasing an additional 78,138 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagen by 16.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,528,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,299,000 after purchasing an additional 219,334 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagen by 20.1% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 982,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,411,000 after purchasing an additional 164,422 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagen by 209.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 966,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,155,000 after purchasing an additional 653,479 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.75.

Shares of Seagen stock traded up $2.64 on Friday, hitting $156.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,375,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,928. The stock has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92 and a beta of 0.82. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.20 and a 52-week high of $213.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.48.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $388.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.62 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 14,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $2,416,400.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.41, for a total value of $111,362.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,534 shares of company stock worth $19,967,680 in the last quarter. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

