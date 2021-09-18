Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Bought by Tobam

Tobam boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 44.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 381,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,600 shares during the quarter. Tobam owned about 0.25% of Sealed Air worth $22,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 11,541 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,228,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.71.

SEE traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,996,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,997. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $62.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.41 and its 200-day moving average is $54.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 519.84% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

