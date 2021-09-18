Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 23.6% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

Shares of SEE opened at $56.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.38. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $62.04.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 519.84%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.08%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

