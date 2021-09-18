Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Short Interest Down 38.4% in August

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,820,000 shares, a decline of 38.4% from the August 15th total of 7,820,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of SHIP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.49. 19,474,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,525,264. The stock has a market cap of $228.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10. Seanergy Maritime has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $2.45.

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $27.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.29 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Seanergy Maritime will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SHIP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright started coverage on Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Featured Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.