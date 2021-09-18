Secret (SCRT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $161.30 Million

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded up 18.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. During the last seven days, Secret has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. Secret has a market cap of $161.30 million and approximately $5.69 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret coin can now be bought for $2.31 or 0.00004801 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.15 or 0.00415225 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002324 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006369 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $470.63 or 0.00976350 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Secret is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

