Security National Trust Co. Sells 3,125 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Security National Trust Co. decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,845 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 6.1% of Security National Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $27,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. H&H International Investment LLC boosted its position in Apple by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,310,454,000 after buying an additional 7,186,900 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 358,827.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $738,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042,647 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1,041.0% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 6,118,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $747,396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,582,423 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Apple by 265.5% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,935,205 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $949,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in Apple by 12,115.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,610,754 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,194 shares in the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. New Street Research cut shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.68.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $146.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.10 and a 1 year high of $157.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.54 and a 200-day moving average of $135.45.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

