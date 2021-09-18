Sei Investments Co. Acquires 33,228 Shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,228 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Chindata Group were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CD. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Chindata Group by 57.5% during the second quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,275,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,157 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 466.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,059,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,528,000 after buying an additional 872,646 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 68.5% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,681,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,814,000 after buying an additional 683,483 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 58.1% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,146,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,964,000 after buying an additional 421,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,777,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,487,000 after buying an additional 191,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CD opened at $10.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -175.67. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $27.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.41.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.32. Chindata Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.94.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

