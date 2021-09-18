Sei Investments Co. Acquires 8,500 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of PTC Therapeutics worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 1,909.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $322,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $42.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.10. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $70.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.16. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 82.87% and a negative return on equity of 105.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $66,099.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,577.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 7,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $352,942.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

