Sei Investments Co. Acquires Shares of 82,814 Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 82,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLTK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Playtika during the first quarter valued at approximately $307,955,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Playtika during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,980,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Playtika during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,716,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Playtika during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,241,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new position in shares of Playtika during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,268,000. 19.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PLTK opened at $26.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 112.08. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $36.06.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $659.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.31 million. Playtika’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Playtika from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Playtika from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Playtika presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

