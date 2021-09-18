Sei Investments Co. Buys 165 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $1,300.40 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $427.69 and a 52 week high of $1,773.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,402.38 and its 200 day moving average is $1,488.05. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.90 and a beta of 2.20.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.37 by ($0.01). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 60.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.