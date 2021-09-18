Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 41.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,881 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHDN. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 162.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $226.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12 month low of $147.06 and a 12 month high of $258.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.45.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.15 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 67.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

CHDN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.43.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

