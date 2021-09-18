Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,797 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of Cinemark worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 14.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 674,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,766,000 after purchasing an additional 82,777 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cinemark by 32.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,058,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,615,000 after buying an additional 258,796 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Cinemark during the first quarter worth $260,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Cinemark by 63.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 7,779 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Cinemark during the first quarter worth $2,883,000. 86.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Shares of CNK opened at $17.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.57. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $27.84.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $294.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.98 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 135.90% and a negative return on equity of 107.71%. The business’s revenue was up 3174.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.45) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cinemark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.22.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.