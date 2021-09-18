Sei Investments Co. Has $1.84 Million Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.05% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1,200.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

WTM stock opened at $1,072.14 on Friday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $752.10 and a twelve month high of $1,267.52. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,119.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,149.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $25.38 earnings per share for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 49.54%. The business had revenue of $254.10 million for the quarter.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to the White Mountains’s investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.