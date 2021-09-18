Sei Investments Co. Has $1.87 Million Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,535 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OVV. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth about $42,655,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ovintiv by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,898,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,612,000 after buying an additional 1,694,168 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP lifted its position in Ovintiv by 917.4% during the 1st quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 1,526,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,353,000 after buying an additional 1,376,152 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,138,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth about $20,359,000. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $29.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.78. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $33.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on OVV. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen raised shares of Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ovintiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.93.

In other news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard purchased 5,130 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $130,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

