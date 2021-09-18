Sei Investments Co. Has $2.02 Million Holdings in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.19% of OptimizeRx worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OPRX. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter worth $37,653,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter worth $11,483,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in OptimizeRx by 36,147.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 125,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 125,070 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in OptimizeRx by 882.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 137,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 123,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in OptimizeRx by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,078,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,596,000 after acquiring an additional 93,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

In other OptimizeRx news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,173,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $247,067.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,273.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,108 shares of company stock worth $4,683,360. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OPRX opened at $71.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.05 and its 200 day moving average is $54.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 595.83 and a beta of 0.66. OptimizeRx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $73.88.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.35 million. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 2.26%. As a group, analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OPRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

