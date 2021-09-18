Sei Investments Co. Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,435 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Axos Financial worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 60.5% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 182,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,599,000 after acquiring an additional 68,952 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Axos Financial by 2.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP increased its position in Axos Financial by 6.9% during the first quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 25,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Axos Financial by 30.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 132,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after buying an additional 31,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Axos Financial by 8.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,444,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,885,000 after buying an additional 112,457 shares during the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AX opened at $45.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.37. Axos Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.27 and a twelve month high of $54.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.74.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $158.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.91 million. Research analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

