Sei Investments Co. Has $2.05 Million Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,724 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,090 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Xerox by 79.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 69,838 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 30,886 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Xerox by 7.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 202,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 13,433 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Xerox by 128.3% during the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 207,444 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,035,000 after acquiring an additional 116,588 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xerox by 232.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 659,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,000,000 after acquiring an additional 460,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Xerox by 14.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 187,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 24,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Xerox alerts:

Xerox stock opened at $20.98 on Friday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $26.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. Xerox had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently 70.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

Xerox Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.