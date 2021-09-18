Sei Investments Co. Has $2.11 Million Stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,952 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of PagerDuty worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 85.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 211.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 627.3% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 355.6% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PD opened at $47.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.30 and a beta of 1.30. PagerDuty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.76 and a twelve month high of $58.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.00 and its 200-day moving average is $41.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $67.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.55 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.90% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $3,030,008.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $205,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,935 shares of company stock worth $10,466,483 over the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.07.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

