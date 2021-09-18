Sei Investments Co. Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,364 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.09% of Rush Enterprises worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 33.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 13.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 83.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 310,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,434,000 after purchasing an additional 141,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $43.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.52 and a twelve month high of $51.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.50.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RUSHA. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

