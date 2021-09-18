Sei Investments Co. Increases Position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.11% of Palomar worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palomar by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar during the second quarter worth about $220,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar during the second quarter worth about $251,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar during the first quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Palomar in the first quarter valued at about $315,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.17, for a total transaction of $130,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $158,697.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,245,682. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of Palomar stock opened at $86.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.86 and a beta of -0.28. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.01 and a fifty-two week high of $115.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.28.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Palomar had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $57.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Palomar’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

