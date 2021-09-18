Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MYTE. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Institutional investors own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

MYTE opened at $27.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.44. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a one year low of $24.94 and a one year high of $36.25.

MYTE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.71.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

