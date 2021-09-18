Sei Investments Co. Invests $1.86 Million in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 78,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OTLY. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $582,935,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,799,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,918,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,338,000. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Oatly Group stock opened at 16.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 17.89. Oatly Group AB has a 1 year low of 14.87 and a 1 year high of 29.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.10 by -0.01. The company had revenue of 146.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 146.98 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oatly Group AB will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OTLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Oatly Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 28.62.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.