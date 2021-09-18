Sei Investments Co. Invests $1.86 Million in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter worth $106,036,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter worth $37,779,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter worth $29,730,000. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter worth $23,682,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter worth $23,526,000. 38.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZIM stock opened at $59.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.00. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.34 and a 12-month high of $62.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion and a PE ratio of 11.98.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $7.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $1.68. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Equities analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 30.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZIM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. initiated coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

