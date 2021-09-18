Sei Investments Co. Invests $1.93 Million in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,000. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of TaskUs as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs in the second quarter worth $342,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs in the second quarter worth $25,680,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs in the second quarter worth $32,439,000. 19.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TASK stock opened at $71.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.25. TaskUs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $75.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $180.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TaskUs, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TASK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TaskUs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.88.

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

