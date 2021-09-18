Sei Investments Co. Invests $1.98 Million in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter worth about $86,872,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Concentrix during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,909,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Concentrix during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,550,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Concentrix during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,581,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Concentrix during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,033,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Shares of Concentrix stock opened at $166.88 on Friday. Concentrix Co. has a 1 year low of $80.00 and a 1 year high of $177.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion and a PE ratio of 28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.51.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $484,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,539,619.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.21, for a total transaction of $1,135,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,366,555.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,234,960. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

CNXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.