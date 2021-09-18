Sei Investments Co. Makes New $1.88 Million Investment in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 118,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,000. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $1,116,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $78,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $15.70 on Friday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.85 and a 200-day moving average of $14.21.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $49.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.37 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 270.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BCRX. Cowen lifted their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.45.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

