Sei Investments Co. Purchases 19,619 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 214.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,619 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.05% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $178,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SFBS shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Shares of SFBS stock opened at $74.17 on Friday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.93 and a fifty-two week high of $74.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.66.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 45.04%. The business had revenue of $104.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.55 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

