Sei Investments Co. Purchases 5,328 Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.17% of National HealthCare worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in National HealthCare by 250.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 10,128 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National HealthCare in the first quarter valued at $944,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National HealthCare in the second quarter valued at $437,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in National HealthCare by 76.6% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National HealthCare in the first quarter valued at $117,000. 45.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NHC opened at $68.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.25. National HealthCare Co. has a 1 year low of $58.68 and a 1 year high of $79.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $263.16 million during the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 6.93%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

