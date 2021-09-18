Sei Investments Co. Purchases 6,237 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 146.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,237 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 473,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $88,485,000 after acquiring an additional 98,717 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,242,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $505,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $169.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.29. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.90 and a 52-week high of $194.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $899.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AYI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.59.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.