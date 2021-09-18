Sei Investments Co. Raises Stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,703 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.34% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 83.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 126,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:CATH opened at $55.55 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $56.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.20 and a 200 day moving average of $52.69.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.