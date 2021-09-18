Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 164.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,738 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 95,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $34.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.29. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.92 and a twelve month high of $44.80.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 37.50% and a negative net margin of 425.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 952.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

