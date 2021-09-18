Sei Investments Co. Reduces Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,167 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of PotlatchDeltic worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCH. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 406.4% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 457.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCH opened at $53.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a twelve month low of $38.46 and a twelve month high of $65.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.62.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 34.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.78%.

PCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

