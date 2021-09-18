Sei Investments Co. Sells 19,382 Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,382 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.26% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 31.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 56.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 11,609 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 22.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 93,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 17.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 19,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the second quarter valued at about $470,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HVT opened at $34.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.98 and its 200 day moving average is $40.25. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.64.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.44. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The business had revenue of $249.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

