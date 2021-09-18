Sei Investments Co. Sells 24,533 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,533 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.05% of Signet Jewelers worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 26,850.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

SIG stock opened at $81.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.62. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $88.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.88. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 101.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 34.12%.

In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total transaction of $2,031,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total transaction of $241,792.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,852 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,137.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SIG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. boosted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.40.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

