Sei Investments Co. Sells 24,602 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,602 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.05% of Alkermes worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 363,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $364,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,522. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emily Peterson Alva purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.22 per share, for a total transaction of $49,863.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $30.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.10 and its 200 day moving average is $23.97. Alkermes plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.35 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -75.27, a PEG ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $303.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.83 million. Equities analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALKS shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alkermes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

