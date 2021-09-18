Sei Investments Co. Takes Position in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 102,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,000. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of First Advantage as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter valued at $387,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the second quarter valued at $697,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the second quarter valued at $4,447,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the second quarter valued at $10,836,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the second quarter valued at $11,725,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get First Advantage alerts:

First Advantage stock opened at $22.25 on Friday. First Advantage Co. has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $24.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.32.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $174.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that First Advantage Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of First Advantage from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.64.

First Advantage Company Profile

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.