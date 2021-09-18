Sei Investments Co. Trims Holdings in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,207 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 6.3% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 4,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp increased their price target on Regal Beloit from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of RBC stock opened at $142.66 on Friday. Regal Beloit Co. has a 1-year low of $91.82 and a 1-year high of $159.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.86 and its 200 day moving average is $142.65. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.24. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $886.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.23 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit Co. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

