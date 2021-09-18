Seigniorage Shares Tops 1-Day Volume of $33,497.00 (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 18th. In the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. Seigniorage Shares has a total market capitalization of $572,738.56 and approximately $33,497.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seigniorage Shares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0281 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Seigniorage Shares alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00072480 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.74 or 0.00121856 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.58 or 0.00173388 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,420.18 or 0.07095314 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,183.97 or 0.99959721 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $411.92 or 0.00854551 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares Coin Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol

Seigniorage Shares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seigniorage Shares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seigniorage Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Seigniorage Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seigniorage Shares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.