Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Short Interest Up 56.0% in August

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 56.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SEKEY traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,271. Seiko Epson has a fifty-two week low of $4.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average of $8.95.

Get Seiko Epson alerts:

Seiko Epson Company Profile

Seiko Epson Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of information equipment. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products. The Printing Solutions segment offers Inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, label printers and related consumables, office papermaking systems, personal computers and others.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Seiko Epson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seiko Epson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.