Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) Short Interest Update

Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 226,800 shares, an increase of 64.1% from the August 15th total of 138,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 377,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kanen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,224,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,908,000 after purchasing an additional 52,203 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,602,000 after purchasing an additional 48,554 shares during the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 765,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,180,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 517,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Select Interior Concepts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SIC opened at $14.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.74 and its 200 day moving average is $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $375.08 million, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 2.57. Select Interior Concepts has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.47.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $2.00. Select Interior Concepts had a net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that Select Interior Concepts will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SIC. Truist cut shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Securities cut shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Select Interior Concepts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

About Select Interior Concepts

Select Interior Concepts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in interior selections, merchandising, and complex supply chain management with a focus on the residential construction market. It operates through the Residential Design Services (RDS) and Architectural Surfaces Group (ASG) business segments.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Select Interior Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Interior Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.