Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.10.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SELB shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Selecta Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In related news, Director Timothy C. Barabe bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 190,013 shares in the company, valued at $760,052. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 45.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SELB opened at $4.45 on Friday. Selecta Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.02. The company has a market cap of $512.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $19.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.83 million. Equities analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

