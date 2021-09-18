Selfkey (KEY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $41.27 Million

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Selfkey coin can currently be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Selfkey has a total market cap of $41.27 million and approximately $11.11 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Selfkey has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Selfkey Coin Profile

Selfkey (KEY) is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,719,969,446 coins. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

