Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) Short Interest Up 57.8% in August

Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,970,000 shares, a growth of 57.8% from the August 15th total of 5,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sema4 stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 129,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.05% of Sema4 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SMFR traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,073,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,104. Sema4 has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $27.18.

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

